WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.33 and last traded at $49.94, with a volume of 12618 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.15.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEDJ. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 183,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 45,944 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 44.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 396,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,805,000 after buying an additional 121,645 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,674,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 3.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 22,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

