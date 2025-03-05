Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE) Short Interest Update

Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,200 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the January 31st total of 337,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresh Vine Wine

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fresh Vine Wine stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE – Free Report) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,656 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.61% of Fresh Vine Wine worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Vine Wine Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VINE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.51. 45,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,154. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.15. Fresh Vine Wine has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $1.25.

About Fresh Vine Wine

Fresh Vine Wine, Inc produces and sells low-carb and low-calorie wines in the United States and Puerto Rico. Its wine varietals include Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Rosé, Sauvignon Blanc, Sparkling Rosé, and Reserve Napa Cabernet Sauvignon. The company sells its products through wholesale, retail, and direct-to-consumer channels.

