Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Short Interest Update

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the January 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Stock Performance

Shares of IOR stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $17.05. 594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $69.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.15.

Insider Activity at Income Opportunity Realty Investors

In related news, major shareholder Realty Invest Transcontinental acquired 21,678 shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,403,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,258,464. The trade was a 0.64 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 83.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Income Opportunity Realty Investors

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, currently holds a portfolio of notes receivable. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships.

