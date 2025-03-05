Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,460,000 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the January 31st total of 14,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,143,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN CLM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.98. 1,627,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,135. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.54. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $9.30.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1224 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Planning Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 2,598.4% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 3,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 51.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

