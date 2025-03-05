Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.15), Zacks reports. Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 2.23%.

Kodiak Gas Services Price Performance

Shares of KGS stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $40.29. 1,224,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,384. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.11. Kodiak Gas Services has a 52 week low of $23.57 and a 52 week high of $50.43.

Kodiak Gas Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Kodiak Gas Services’s payout ratio is 565.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kodiak Gas Services

In other news, major shareholder Frontier Topco Partnership, L. sold 3,728,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $177,112,157.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,771,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,637,842.50. The trade was a 9.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

Further Reading

