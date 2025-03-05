Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.15), Zacks reports. Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 2.23%.
Kodiak Gas Services Price Performance
Shares of KGS stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $40.29. 1,224,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,384. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.11. Kodiak Gas Services has a 52 week low of $23.57 and a 52 week high of $50.43.
Kodiak Gas Services Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Kodiak Gas Services’s payout ratio is 565.52%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling at Kodiak Gas Services
In other news, major shareholder Frontier Topco Partnership, L. sold 3,728,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $177,112,157.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,771,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,637,842.50. The trade was a 9.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile
Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.
