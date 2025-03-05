Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) issued an update on its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.750-0.760 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $665.0 million-$667.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $667.3 million. Zscaler also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.040-3.090 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zscaler from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Zscaler from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.94.

Zscaler Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZS traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.45. 3,459,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,949. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.54. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $153.45 and a 12-month high of $217.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of -785.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.75). Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. Research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total value of $573,516.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,828,542.08. This represents a 0.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 3,703 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total value of $741,784.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,197,603.20. This represents a 1.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,248 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,879. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Earnings History and Estimates for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

