Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.750-0.760 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $665.0 million-$667.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $667.3 million. Zscaler also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.040-3.090 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zscaler from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Zscaler from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.94.

NASDAQ:ZS traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.45. 3,459,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,949. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.54. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $153.45 and a 12-month high of $217.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of -785.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.75). Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. Research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total value of $573,516.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,828,542.08. This represents a 0.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 3,703 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total value of $741,784.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,197,603.20. This represents a 1.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,248 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,879. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

