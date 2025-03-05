Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07), Zacks reports. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%.

Cross Country Healthcare Price Performance

NASDAQ:CCRN traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $16.86. 324,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,510. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.10. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The company has a market cap of $553.28 million, a P/E ratio of -337.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CCRN shares. Benchmark cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $15.00 to $18.61 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.54.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

