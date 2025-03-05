Auckland International Airport Limited Plans Dividend of $0.02 (OTCMKTS:AUKNY)

Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0232 per share on Friday, April 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th.

Auckland International Airport Price Performance

Shares of AUKNY stock remained flat at $22.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589. Auckland International Airport has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $24.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.29.

Get Auckland International Airport alerts:

About Auckland International Airport

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Auckland International Airport Limited provides airport facilities, supporting infrastructure, and aeronautical services in Auckland and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Aeronautical, Retail, and Property. The Aeronautical segment provides services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers, and cargo, as well as utility services, which support the airport; and leases space for facilities, such as terminals.

Receive News & Ratings for Auckland International Airport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auckland International Airport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.