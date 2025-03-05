Auckland International Airport Limited Plans Dividend of $0.02 (OTCMKTS:AUKNY)

Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0232 per share on Friday, April 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th.
Auckland International Airport Price Performance
Shares of AUKNY stock remained flat at $22.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589. Auckland International Airport has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $24.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.29.
About Auckland International Airport
