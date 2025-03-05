Ocean Park High Income ETF Declares Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:DUKH)

Ocean Park High Income ETF (NASDAQ:DUKH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1154 per share on Monday, March 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th.

Ocean Park High Income ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Ocean Park High Income ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.04. The company had a trading volume of 914 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,098. Ocean Park High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $25.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.44.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Park High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Park High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.