Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Declares — Dividend of $0.35

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.3549 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Monday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.

ENI has raised its dividend by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years. ENI has a dividend payout ratio of 53.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ENI to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.6%.

ENI Price Performance

Shares of E traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.59. 276,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,510. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ENI has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78. The company has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.44 and its 200 day moving average is $29.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on E shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.60 target price (down from $37.50) on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ENI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.60.

ENI Company Profile

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

