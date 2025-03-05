Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) CEO Buys $50,200.00 in Stock

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $50,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,285,731 shares in the company, valued at $11,474,369.62. This trade represents a 0.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 28th, Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos bought 10,000 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00.

On Tuesday, February 25th, Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos purchased 10,000 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $44,600.00.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:VNDA traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,253,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,243. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.79. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $299.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VNDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $53.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 228,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 11,524 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 780,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 55,567 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $864,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VNDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company’s marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

