Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Raises Dividend to $0.59 Per Share

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.5896 per share on Friday, May 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is a 5.8% increase from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $0.56.

Taylor Wimpey Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of TWODY traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $14.30. The stock had a trading volume of 298,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,096. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.77. Taylor Wimpey has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $23.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

