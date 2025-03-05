iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.58 and last traded at $50.21, with a volume of 785439 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.42.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.05 and a 200 day moving average of $51.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAGG. Exchange Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Bank now owns 23,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 36,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

