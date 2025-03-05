Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.12 and last traded at $11.07, with a volume of 216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.
Ares Acquisition Co. II Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.91.
Institutional Trading of Ares Acquisition Co. II
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter worth about $1,110,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 808,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after acquiring an additional 121,655 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,519,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $883,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,475,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,176,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.
About Ares Acquisition Co. II
Ares Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company which engages in effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, and reorganization or similar business combination. The company was founded on March 15, 2021 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
