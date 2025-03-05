Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.12 and last traded at $11.07, with a volume of 216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.

Ares Acquisition Co. II Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.91.

Get Ares Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ares Acquisition Co. II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter worth about $1,110,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 808,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after acquiring an additional 121,655 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,519,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $883,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,475,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,176,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Acquisition Co. II

Ares Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company which engages in effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, and reorganization or similar business combination. The company was founded on March 15, 2021 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.