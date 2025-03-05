Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:QUCOF) Short Interest Update

Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:QUCOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,900 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the January 31st total of 3,294,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Quálitas Controladora Stock Performance
QUCOF stock remained flat at $8.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.63. Quálitas Controladora has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $12.00.
Quálitas Controladora Company Profile
