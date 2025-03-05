Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:QUCOF) Short Interest Update

Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:QUCOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,900 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the January 31st total of 3,294,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Quálitas Controladora Stock Performance

QUCOF stock remained flat at $8.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.63. Quálitas Controladora has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

Quálitas Controladora Company Profile

Quálitas Controladora, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an auto insurance company in Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Peru, and the United States. It offers insurance, coinsurance, and reinsurance services for the automobile sector. The company also engages in the acquisition, sale, and installation of automobile glass and spare parts; provision of salvage management and marketing; advisory and training services for investment planning and business management; and property leasing and acquisition.

