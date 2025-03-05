Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $194.36 and last traded at $211.41, with a volume of 1780143 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $193.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.36.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.28 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.03). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. Equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 11.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Martin Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,148,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

