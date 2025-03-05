Short Interest in Probe Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Declines By 21.2%

Probe Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the January 31st total of 64,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Probe Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Probe Gold stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $1.29. 12,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,229. Probe Gold has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average is $1.21.

Probe Gold Company Profile

Probe Gold Inc, a precious metal exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is its 100%-owned Novador property comprising 436 square kilometers, which includes the Monique, Pascalis, and Courvan trends and their deposits located in the city of Val-d’Or, Quebec.

