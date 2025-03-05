Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,656,200 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the January 31st total of 1,305,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16,562.0 days.

Orica Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:OCLDF remained flat at $10.49 during trading hours on Wednesday. Orica has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.55.

About Orica

Orica Limited manufactures, distributes, and sells commercial blasting systems, mining and tunnelling support systems, and various chemical products and services in Australia, Peru, the United States, and internationally. The company provides 4D bulk explosives systems, packaged explosives, initiating systems, boosters, and seismic explosive ranges; technical services and solutions; and supplementary services.

