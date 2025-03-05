Head-To-Head Comparison: Brookfield Wealth Solutions (NYSE:BNT) vs. Assurant (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) and Brookfield Wealth Solutions (NYSE:BNT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Assurant pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Brookfield Wealth Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Assurant pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookfield Wealth Solutions pays out 112.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Assurant is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Assurant and Brookfield Wealth Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assurant 0 2 4 0 2.67 Brookfield Wealth Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Assurant presently has a consensus price target of $234.17, suggesting a potential upside of 14.49%. Given Assurant’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Assurant is more favorable than Brookfield Wealth Solutions.

92.7% of Assurant shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.3% of Brookfield Wealth Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Assurant shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Brookfield Wealth Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Assurant and Brookfield Wealth Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assurant 6.40% 17.25% 2.55% Brookfield Wealth Solutions 0.10% 0.14% 0.01%

Risk & Volatility

Assurant has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Wealth Solutions has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Assurant and Brookfield Wealth Solutions”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assurant $11.88 billion 0.87 $760.20 million $14.47 14.14 Brookfield Wealth Solutions $14.34 billion 0.56 $1.21 billion $0.32 172.28

Brookfield Wealth Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Assurant. Assurant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brookfield Wealth Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Assurant beats Brookfield Wealth Solutions on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; renters insurance and related products; and voluntary manufactured housing, and condominium and homeowners insurance products. The company was formerly known as Fortis, Inc. and changed its name to Assurant, Inc. in February 2004. Assurant, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Brookfield Wealth Solutions

Brookfield Wealth Solutions is focused on securing the financial futures of individuals and institutions through a range of retirement services, wealth protection products and tailored capital solutions. Through our operating subsidiaries, we offer a broad range of insurance products and services, including annuities, personal and commercial property and casualty insurance and life insurance.The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

