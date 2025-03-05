Transition Metals (CVE:XTM) Trading 42.9% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Transition Metals Corp. (CVE:XTM – Get Free Report) shot up 42.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 212,433 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 160% from the average session volume of 81,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Transition Metals Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$3.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.06.

About Transition Metals

Transition Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, platinum group metal, and palladium. The company engages in various projects, that includes the Thunder Bay, Pike Warden, Saskatchewan, Abitibi gold, Sudbury Area, and other projects.

