Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) EVP Sells $131,130.00 in Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $131,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,526 shares in the company, valued at $3,782,051.46. This represents a 3.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Peter Toth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 3rd, Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $128,670.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE NEM traded up $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,052,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,748,126. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $33.22 and a twelve month high of $58.72. The firm has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 13.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Newmont by 191.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.20 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, CLSA started coverage on Newmont in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.16.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

