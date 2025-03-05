Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) COO Vitalii Obishchenko Sells 36,777 Shares

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) COO Vitalii Obishchenko sold 36,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $411,534.63. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,020,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,414,504.97. This represents a 3.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vitalii Obishchenko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 7th, Vitalii Obishchenko sold 5,293 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $62,086.89.

Shares of SEMR traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $10.79. 1,076,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,100. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.83 and a beta of 1.77. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $18.74.

SEMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Semrush from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Semrush in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Semrush from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Semrush in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of Semrush to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Topline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Semrush during the fourth quarter worth about $9,267,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Semrush by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,246,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,804,000 after purchasing an additional 755,220 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Semrush during the fourth quarter worth $6,869,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Semrush by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 984,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,696,000 after purchasing an additional 541,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Semrush by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,876,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,188,000 after acquiring an additional 467,517 shares during the period. 32.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

