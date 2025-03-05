Amit Agarwal Sells 10,167 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) Director Amit Agarwal sold 10,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.86, for a total transaction of $1,177,948.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,324 shares in the company, valued at $9,538,058.64. This represents a 10.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Amit Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Wednesday, March 5th, Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total transaction of $2,855,250.00.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.47, for a total value of $3,486,750.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total transaction of $3,528,000.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $3,699,750.00.

Datadog Stock Performance

DDOG stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.09. 3,408,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,997,198. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $98.80 and a one year high of $170.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 225.67, a PEG ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 12,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Datadog from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Datadog

About Datadog

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.