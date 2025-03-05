LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.23 EPS

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.23), RTT News reports. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 18.72% and a negative return on equity of 111.48%. The firm had revenue of $73.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. LivePerson updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

LPSN stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24. LivePerson has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $99.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LPSN. StockNews.com cut LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LivePerson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.88.

In other news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 84,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.85, for a total value of $72,202.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

