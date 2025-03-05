iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.30 and last traded at $59.16, with a volume of 128304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.02.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Europe ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yoffe Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,567,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 540,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,138,000 after buying an additional 160,380 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

