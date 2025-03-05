iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $179.91 and last traded at $181.52, with a volume of 1138168 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $176.64.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.61. The company has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,141,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,189,563,000 after acquiring an additional 596,515 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,867,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,996 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,141,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,443,000 after purchasing an additional 292,539 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,721,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,962,000 after purchasing an additional 113,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,580,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,864,000 after purchasing an additional 837,887 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.