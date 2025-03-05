BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 393,600 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the January 31st total of 510,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,936.0 days.

BANDAI NAMCO Price Performance

NCBDF stock remained flat at $33.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 5 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.89. BANDAI NAMCO has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $33.64.

About BANDAI NAMCO

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc develops entertainment-related products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Digital Business, Toys and Hobby Business, IP Production Business, and Amusement Business. It offers toys, capsule and candy toys, cards, confectionery products, food, apparel, sundries, plastic models, figures, consumer electronics, stationery and visual products, pachinko and pachislot machines, medical and electronic-related equipment, playground equipment, bicycles, furniture, robot toys, prizes, and other products; and contract services for inspecting and testing.

