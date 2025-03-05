Mandom Co. (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) Short Interest Update

Mandom Co. (OTCMKTS:MDOMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the January 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Mandom Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MDOMF remained flat at $9.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $434.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 2.58. Mandom has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.00.

About Mandom

Mandom Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of cosmetics, perfumes, and quasi-drugs in Japan, Indonesia, and internationally. The company offers a range of products, including men's everyday grooming products, as well as general fashion items, such as hair styling, skin care, and body care products; and hair coloring, scalp care, and face care products under the Gatsby and Lúcido brands.

