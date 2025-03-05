CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.80 and last traded at $23.16, with a volume of 24184 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

CrossAmerica Partners Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.41. The company has a market capitalization of $893.72 million, a PE ratio of 45.17 and a beta of 1.47.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.38. CrossAmerica Partners had a negative return on equity of 104.40% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $944.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

CrossAmerica Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 403.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrossAmerica Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAPL. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 5.7% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 18,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

