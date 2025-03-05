Short Interest in KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:KNKZF) Increases By 25.0%

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:KNKZF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KNKZF remained flat at C$60.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of C$56.00 and a 12 month high of C$63.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$62.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$68.64.

About KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for farmers in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables. The Corn segment breeds, produces, and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

