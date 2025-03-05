ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.28 and last traded at $69.10, with a volume of 20521 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.71.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.58. The company has a market capitalization of $701.96 million, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.85.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.5398 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.
