ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.28 and last traded at $69.10, with a volume of 20521 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.71.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.58. The company has a market capitalization of $701.96 million, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.85.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.5398 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

About ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000.

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

