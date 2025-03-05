Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,634,300 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the January 31st total of 1,249,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16,343.0 days.
Isuzu Motors Price Performance
Isuzu Motors stock remained flat at $13.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.17. Isuzu Motors has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $15.00.
Isuzu Motors Company Profile
