Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,634,300 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the January 31st total of 1,249,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16,343.0 days.

Isuzu Motors Price Performance

Isuzu Motors stock remained flat at $13.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.17. Isuzu Motors has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

Get Isuzu Motors alerts:

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, and SUVs; and marine and industrial engines.

Receive News & Ratings for Isuzu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isuzu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.