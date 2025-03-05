Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02), Zacks reports.

Nine Energy Service Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE NINE traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,063,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,966. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.20. Nine Energy Service has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 3.58.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development in North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, including blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

