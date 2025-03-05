Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02), Zacks reports.
Nine Energy Service Stock Down 2.4 %
NYSE NINE traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,063,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,966. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.20. Nine Energy Service has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 3.58.
About Nine Energy Service
