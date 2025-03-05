Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.740-1.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $726.0 million-$729.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $725.8 million. Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 7.320-7.320 EPS.
Veeva Systems Price Performance
NYSE:VEEV traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $220.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,496,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,935. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.53. The company has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of 54.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $170.25 and a 52 week high of $258.93.
Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.39). Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Veeva Systems Company Profile
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.
