Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. Silvaco Group had a negative net margin of 84.35% and a negative return on equity of 43.77%. Silvaco Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.070-0.190 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to -0.030-0.030 EPS.

NASDAQ SVCO traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $6.11. 203,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,382. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.63. Silvaco Group has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $21.59.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SVCO shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Silvaco Group in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Silvaco Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Silvaco Group in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Silvaco Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

