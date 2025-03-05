Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.030-0.030 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.5 million-$17.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.2 million. Silvaco Group also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.070-0.190 EPS.

Silvaco Group Stock Performance

Silvaco Group stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.11. The stock had a trading volume of 203,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,382. Silvaco Group has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $21.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.63.

Get Silvaco Group alerts:

Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.08). Silvaco Group had a negative return on equity of 43.77% and a negative net margin of 84.35%. Research analysts expect that Silvaco Group will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SVCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Silvaco Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Silvaco Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Silvaco Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Silvaco Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SVCO

Silvaco Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silvaco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvaco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.