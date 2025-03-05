Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01, Zacks reports. Forge Global had a negative return on equity of 29.04% and a negative net margin of 95.85%.

Forge Global Stock Performance

Shares of Forge Global stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,748. The company has a market capitalization of $158.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.07. Forge Global has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $3.56.

Insider Transactions at Forge Global

In other news, CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,153,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,479,234.40. This represents a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jennifer Phillips sold 159,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $159,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 604,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,728. This represents a 20.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,508 shares of company stock valued at $226,508 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Forge Global in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Forge Global Company Profile

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.

Featured Articles

