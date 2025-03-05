Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.410-0.510 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EHAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $8.50) on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Enhabit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.25 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Get Enhabit alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Enhabit

Enhabit Stock Performance

EHAB stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $8.55. 306,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Enhabit has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $11.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.83.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Enhabit had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enhabit will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Enhabit

In other Enhabit news, Director Jeffrey Bolton acquired 4,000 shares of Enhabit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.69 per share, with a total value of $34,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 98,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,871.36. The trade was a 4.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart M. Mcguigan bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $132,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,396.10. This trade represents a 47.15 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Enhabit

(Get Free Report)

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enhabit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enhabit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.