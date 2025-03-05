Short Interest in Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Declines By 27.8%

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600,000 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the January 31st total of 10,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on GETY. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.61.

Get Getty Images alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GETY

Insider Buying and Selling at Getty Images

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Images

In related news, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 32,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $72,056.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,212,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,825.60. This trade represents a 2.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 12,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $27,152.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,274.80. This represents a 4.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,521 shares of company stock valued at $155,146 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koch Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the fourth quarter worth $183,865,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Getty Images by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,225,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,087,000 after buying an additional 698,829 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Getty Images by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,675,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 11,680 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Getty Images during the fourth quarter worth about $3,553,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Getty Images by 46.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,474,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 466,521 shares during the period. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Getty Images Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Getty Images stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $2.03. The stock had a trading volume of 730,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,719,953. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Getty Images has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.43 million, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.95.

Getty Images Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.