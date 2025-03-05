Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $65.65 and last traded at $65.44, with a volume of 67663 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FNF shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.40.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on FNF

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 15.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $153,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,872.60. This trade represents a 14.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 2,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $117,842.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,303.38. The trade was a 6.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,054,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,518,829,000 after purchasing an additional 150,493 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,412,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,300,000 after purchasing an additional 387,729 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,093,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,351,000 after buying an additional 98,751 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,497,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,037,000 after buying an additional 34,634 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,385,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,060,000 after buying an additional 16,095 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.