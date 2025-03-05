Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the January 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 749.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 18,667 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 152,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Blue Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $509,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.67. 3,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,632. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.03. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $113.42. The firm has a market cap of $64.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.29.

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

