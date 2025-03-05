Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Trading Up 20.7% – Here’s What Happened

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report) rose 20.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.89 and last traded at C$1.81. Approximately 884,264 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,242,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Neptune Digital Assets from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Get Neptune Digital Assets alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NDA

Neptune Digital Assets Stock Performance

Neptune Digital Assets Company Profile

The firm has a market cap of C$229.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 3.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.94.

(Get Free Report)

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Digital Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Digital Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.