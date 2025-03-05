Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Trading Up 20.7% – Here’s What Happened

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report) rose 20.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.89 and last traded at C$1.81. Approximately 884,264 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,242,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.50.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Neptune Digital Assets from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.
Neptune Digital Assets Stock Performance
Neptune Digital Assets Company Profile
Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Neptune Digital Assets
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Corporate Crawl: Where Business Trips Turn Into Party Nights?
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- CrowdStrike’s Growth Remains Strong—Buy While It’s Down
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock Slide Over?
Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Digital Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Digital Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.