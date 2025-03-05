Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.80 and last traded at $23.03, with a volume of 252256 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.35.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Stock Up 7.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.83.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 12.40%.

About Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy solution and marine engineering, precision machinery and robot, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; helicopters; and helicopter and jet engines for commercial aircrafts.

