FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. FRP had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 18.35%.

FRP Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:FRPH traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $31.00. The stock had a trading volume of 42,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,627. FRP has a 1-year low of $26.99 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $589.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.34.

Separately, StockNews.com cut FRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

