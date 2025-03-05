The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43, Zacks reports. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 10.65%.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Up 1.9 %

The Descartes Systems Group stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.92. 316,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,718. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of $85.15 and a 52-week high of $124.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DSGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital began coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.92.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

