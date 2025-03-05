Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Issues Earnings Results

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04, Zacks reports.
Sleep Number Stock Up 2.1 %
NASDAQ SNBR traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.89. 712,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,924. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.36 million, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 2.14. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.81.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com raised Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.
Sleep Number Company Profile
Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides smart adjustable bases under the FlextFit brand, and smart beds under the Climate 360 name.
