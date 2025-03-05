Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.110-0.120 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $107.3 million-$107.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $109.4 million. Yext also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.500-0.530 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price (down previously from $10.50) on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Yext from $5.75 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

NYSE YEXT traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $6.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,426,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,467. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.52 and its 200-day moving average is $6.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.63 and a beta of 1.34. Yext has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $8.75.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). Yext had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

