Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Stock Price Down 10.9% – Here’s What Happened

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 10.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,023 ($13.09) and last traded at GBX 1,101 ($14.08). 184,063 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 159,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,235 ($15.80).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.47) price target on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of £2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 15.07, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,120.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,063.66.

Burford Capital is the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law. Its businesses include litigation finance and risk management, asset recovery and a wide range of legal finance and advisory activities. Burford is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUR) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: BUR), and it works with companies and law firms around the world from its offices in New York, London, Chicago, Washington, DC, Singapore, Dubai, Sydney and Hong Kong.

