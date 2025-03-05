John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.96 and last traded at $35.96, with a volume of 60641 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.17.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.41 and a 200 day moving average of $33.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.68 million, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 5,946 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the third quarter valued at $209,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the third quarter valued at $120,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 450,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter.

About John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

