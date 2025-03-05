Nukkleus Inc. (NASDAQ:NUKK) Short Interest Update

Nukkleus Inc. (NASDAQ:NUKK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,800 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the January 31st total of 220,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Nukkleus Trading Down 10.5 %
NUKK traded down $1.83 on Wednesday, reaching $15.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,375. Nukkleus has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $78.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day moving average is $10.98.
About Nukkleus
