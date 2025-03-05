Nukkleus Inc. (NASDAQ:NUKK) Short Interest Update

Nukkleus Inc. (NASDAQ:NUKK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,800 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the January 31st total of 220,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Nukkleus Trading Down 10.5 %

NUKK traded down $1.83 on Wednesday, reaching $15.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,375. Nukkleus has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $78.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day moving average is $10.98.

About Nukkleus

Nukkleus Inc, a financial technology company, provides blockchain-enabled technology solutions worldwide. It focuses on providing software and technology solutions for retail foreign exchange trading industry. The company provides transactions platform for dealing and risk management services. It also offers cross-border payment and transactions solutions and blockchain-enabled financial services solutions to institutional investors.

